How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Target is giving away $500 to 500 rewards members this holiday season

In this Dec. 19, 2013 file photo, a passer-by walks near an entrance to a Target retail store...
In this Dec. 19, 2013 file photo, a passer-by walks near an entrance to a Target retail store in Watertown, Mass.(Steven Senne | AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Target is giving away some serious cash to its rewards members this holiday season.

Target said it will give $500 in Target Circle earnings to 500 lucky Target Circle users this month.

The money will be stored in the Target Circle app as earnings rewards, which can be used like a gift card.

In addition, those 500 lucky winners will also receive one year of free same-day delivery.

If you are already a member of Target Circle, you are automatically in the running to win.

If you are not a member of Target Circle – which is free – you have until Dec. 8 to sign up for a chance to win.

Target said winners will be notified on or around Dec. 12.

For full rules on the holiday giveaway, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A propane tanker crashed and caught fire in Irasburg Monday morning, prompting evacuations in...
Propane tanker crash, fire in Irasburg prompts evacuations, road closures
A messy start to your Monday morning. A winter weather system brought all kinds of...
Snow slows traffic, knocks out power in eastern parts of our region
The Hinesburg Community School sent out an email to parents on Sunday confirming that on...
Hinesburg Community School says students found gun, contraband near campus
Dexter Domina
Police: Suspected DUI crash injures pedestrian
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says the state's two public shooting ranges will soon...
Vermont public shooting ranges close Dec. 14

Latest News

A man walks past the Remington Arms Company, Jan. 17, 2013, in Ilion, N.Y. The gun factory in...
Gun factory in operation for 200 years is set to close
Jerry O'Neill
Longtime Vermont attorney Jerry O’Neill dies at 77
A messy start to your Monday morning. A winter weather system brought all kinds of...
Snow knocks out power to thousands across our region
Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court for a trial on his domestic violence case, Monday, Dec....
Opening statements begin in Jonathan Majors assault trial in New York
Activists stepped up their efforts to demand a cease-fire in Gaza by stepping up a ladder to...
Protesters demanding cease-fire in Gaza climb ladder to Sanders’ office