Utterback, Vito lead UVM to win over Holy Cross

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday’s game between the Vermont and Holy Cross women’s basketball teams was tight wire-to-wire, but after an 11-4 run to close the game, UVM came out with a 46-44 win. Emma Utterback led the way with 13 points, while Bella Vito scored 10 and hauled in 11 rebounds.

“We just try to stay confident with each other. We all know we can hit shots, so when they’re not falling, keep shooting,” Vito said. “Keep having the confidence to rise up and shoot the ball, because eventually they’re going to fall. We all put in a lot of work, we know we’re capable of doing that.”

“This group is unique to me because they have it, they have the tools,” head coach Alisa Kresge said. “And there are moments where they don’t seem like they realize every team is good. I know they’re not taking anybody lightly, but their demeanor, it’s like is it confidence, what is that? But when you remind them, and in our timeout we were like, ‘they’re the tougher team,’ they take it personally. That’s where we have to get that mindset where we’re constantly telling ourselves they think they’re the tougher team to get ourselves to play like that all the time. We identified that when we were playing our best basketball, when we were being assertive, when we didn’t let them push us around, good things were happening. Talking about the good stuff, and also challenging them, and I think this group obviously knows how to respond to being coached.”

