Vermont’s 1st ‘social detox bed’ offers safe space for recovery

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A first-of-its-kind recovery center is aimed at bridging the gap between the emergency room and inpatient drug treatment. Those treatment beds are consistently full across Vermont, but this program offers what’s being called Vermont’s only “social detox bed.”

Opioid use is a problem across Vermont, but it’s especially bad in the Northeast Kingdom. Data from the Vermont Department of Health shows some of the highest opioid overdose death rates per 100,000 Vermonters are in Essex and Orleans counties.

“I’ve been coming here for the past year and it’s been my glimmer of hope,” Justin Charette said.

Charette credits Newport’s Journey to Recovery Community Center for giving him the support he needs to begin his recovery journey.

“Connection is everything. It is without having people here to tell their story. It’s like their book is my book, you know? I mean, I don’t know their story. I can’t recover, right? And then that connection with your support system is great. It’s like a safety web,” Charette said.

The nonprofit offers peer support from coaches who are either in recovery or have a family member in recovery. It’s not a medical clinic but provides one bed-- a safe haven for someone leaving the hospital waiting for inpatient care.

“Being able to send them here in a healing environment where they’re, they’re heard, they feel safe. It’s just such a relief to have this option for them, where they can wait until they can get treatment,” said Denise Carter, the emergency director at North Country Hospital in Newport.

Carter says she can’t hold patients with substance use disorder until a bed is available. And with Journey to Recovery open across the street, both groups say it’s a win-win.

“We opened the bed and found that we were reducing repeat emergency department visits, and we’re getting people to inpatient treatment more quickly and stopping those relapses,” said Lila Bennett, the executive director of Journey to Recovery.

Bennett opened the bed back in 2022. It gives clients using the bed a head-start on recovery before even entering inpatient care.

“It allows the patient to participate in groups, navigate the system, kind of make a plan for what they’re going to do after treatment. And it just creates an entire support system that wasn’t there before. And it gives them that hope. And, you know, the realization that they’re worth it, and that they can do this,” Bennett said.

The bed is occupied an average of nine days a month, but Bennett says there are many days when more than one person needs the stability of the so-called social detox bed.

“It’s really stressful for all of us when we’re trying to manage multiple people needing access to the bed at the same time,” Bennett said.

People who utilize the services at the Journey to Recovery Community Center say it’s been a lifeline.

“I don’t know if I could have done this without them. Like I put a lot of credit on this place. And I’m so grateful for this place that I don’t know if I would necessarily be here today without the people from this place,” said Tyler Hacking, who is in recovery.

Bennett says they hope to expand the community center to allow them to help more people during the fragile time waiting for an inpatient bed.

