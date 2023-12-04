How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

VIDEO: Driver leads police on chase while towing mobile home

A driver led Missouri authorities on a chase while hauling an entire mobile home. (CNN, WFXT, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS PD, ROCKLAND PD, ANN ARBOR PD, ISP)
By Gabe Swartz and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - It’s not often police pursue an oversized load, but on Thanksgiving night, officers in Missouri did.

Excelsior Springs Police released dashcam footage Tuesday of an attempted traffic stop. The truck they tried to pull over was towing a mobile home. When it failed to stop, police began a pursuit, KCTV reports.

Video voiced over by Sgt. Craven discusses the pursuit of a driver who had been “traveling all over the roadway.” Officers attempted and failed to use stop sticks but eventually were able to stop the man and take him into custody.

The driver was going about 30 miles per hour, Craven said. His truck and mobile home were damaged in the chase.

“It’s not every day that officers find themselves in a pursuit with a house,” police wrote on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bird Feeder
Vermont Fish and Wildlife explain how to properly make a bird feeder
Vermont Democratic Party Annual Caucus
Vermont Democratic Party discusses new bills, changes in next year’s legislative session at annual caucus
Stacey Vaillancourt took the stand in the final day of her trial in Rutland.
Jury finds Vt. child care provider guilty of manslaughter
Rally at Vermont Statehouse calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Rally at Vermont Statehouse calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Hisham Awartani's mother said he became paralyzed from the chest down after he was shot.
1 of 3 Palestinian students shot is paralyzed from the chest down, family says

Latest News

A driver led Missouri authorities on a chase while hauling an entire mobile home. (CNN, WFXT,...
Take a look: Police chase mobile home after driver towing it flees traffic stop
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
Divers have found wreckage, remains from Osprey aircraft that crashed off Japan, US Air Force says
A Los Angeles man has been identified as the suspect in three recent killings of homeless men....
Expert looks at suspected serial killer's unusual pattern after 4 shootings in 4 days
Five members of a family were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Washington...
5 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Washington state