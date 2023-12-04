Vt. state police move into new Williston barracks

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont state police have officially moved into their new barracks in Williston.

Monday, troopers and dispatchers completed the move into the new field station on Route 2A, also known as St. George Road, about half a mile south of the former barracks.

At 22,600 square feet, the new barracks is larger than the old one. It also has an 11,000-square-foot garage.

The former site will eventually be sold.

