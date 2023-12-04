Vt. tech students get hands-on lessons helping repair flood damage

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer floods hit mobile homes in Central Vermont particularly hard, displacing dozens of people. Now, rebuilding has become a learning experience for tech students.

At River Bend Career Tech Center in Bradford, students walk through a mobile home that they have high hopes for.

“We’re probably going to knock down that wall there, add a nice kitchen, a living room, plenty of room for a family to live in here and be comfortable,” said Cameron Roy, a senior.

The three-bedroom unit built in the 1980s was one of dozens caught in this summer’s floodwaters. Many were deemed completely destroyed and the state paid for their removal. But a handful were salvageable, and under a new pilot program are going to several career and technical education centers where students will rebuild them from top to bottom.

“It’s just nice to help out the community and it gives us experience to further our future,” said Logan Taylor, a senior.

Ripping up floors, insulation, cabinets, walls and redoing systems and interiors-- instructors say the program, funded with one-time COVID cash, equips students with construction, electrical and plumbing experience.

“Through the years, the program has changed a little bit and it’s been harder to get us out on-site to visit houses. What an opportunity to have the site come to us and we can get out,” said Brad DeGoosh, a construction technology instructor.

In the kitchen, students plan to replace the cabinets, counters and appliances, and even install a kitchen island.

Mobile homes are a critical piece of Vermont’s affordable housing stock. After the devastation of Tropical Storm Irene and the floods, a legislative task force is studying ways to improve the quality, resiliency and safety of these communities.

Gov. Phil Scott, who was a CTE student himself, came up with the idea to bring the units to schools.

“Redoing the interior, doing whatever they think is feasible, modernizing it and making it a healthy home for somebody,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

The next generation of skilled workers pitching in to rebuild after the floods and getting hands-on experience for the future.

