Well-known Vermont attorney Jerry O’Neill dies at 77

By Darren Perron
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You might know Jerry O’Neill as a WCAX legal expert, helping us all make sense of complicated and high-profile cases. Just last week, he offered analysis of the recent triple-shooting in Burlington.

But what many people didn’t know, is that behind the scenes and the brave face you saw on TV, the man who battled in court for decades was in his own battle with cancer.

Sunday morning, O’Neill died at the hospital with family by his side. He was 77.

His legal career began in the early 1970s after he served in the Army. O’Neill became an assistant U.S. attorney and eventually the U.S. attorney for Vermont in 1981.

He went into private practice in the early 1980s, too, and was the senior partner at O’Neill Kellner and Green for nearly 30 years. He was also a partner at the law firm Gravel and Shea, and became the go-to attorney for plaintiffs in the priest sex abuse scandal that rocked Vermont. He secured settlements or won verdicts for dozens of clients who alleged they were abused. Most sued Vermont’s Roman Catholic Diocese which paid tens of millions of dollars to victims.

O’Neill served the community in other ways, too, including about 20 years on the Burlington Police Commission.

His commitment to justice was unwavering and we are grateful he shared his knowledge and expertise with us for so many years.

