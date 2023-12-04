How to help
YCQM DEC. 3, 2023

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me; caring for the whole family at the end of a loved one’s life. A look at hospice care this morning. Also a family thanking troopers and technology for finding their missing 2 year old boy.

Plus did a serial killer just die in jail? We examine the double life of Gary Schaefer.

And we examine the triple shooting in Burlington.

