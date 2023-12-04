BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -As yet another Sunday/Monday messy storm system winds down, we have to get ready to bundle up. The storm that brought the latest round of heavy, wet snow in the higher elevations, but just rain in the valleys, is moving off to our northeast. The weather will be much quieter for the rest of the week, but it will be colder, especially during the nighttime hours. By Thursday morning, some of those usual colder pockets may start the day below zero for the first time this season.

It will warm up again by the end of the week and into the weekend. That will be ahead of yet another strong storm system that will once again move through here on Sunday into Monday. But this time, it looks like we will stay mainly on the warm side of that system, so it will be mostly rain for just about all of us. This storm system looks like it will have a lot of wind with it, too.

Bundle up and stay warm the next few days. After that, your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely keeping our eyes on the evolution of that storm system for the end of the weekend into the start of next week, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest developments. -Gary

