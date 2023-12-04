BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The brunt of this wintery weather is now behind us, but nonetheless, some area roadways are still slick, especially in and around the mountains and the Northeast Kingdom. By mid to late morning, most of the snow showers will subside for most. This afternoon, temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 30s and lower 40s with mainly cloudy skies overhead, but a few mountain snow showers and flurries may stick around. Tonight, overnight lows fall back into the mid and upper 20s for most, with mainly cloudy skies overhead, but a few spot snow flurries here and there are possible.

As we head through mid-week, quieter but cooler weather is in store. Tuesday will feature a few spot snow flurries with temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Wednesday and Thursday could feature a bit of sunshine each day but cooler temperatures, with highs only in the upper 20s and lower 30s and lows in the teens and 20s.

As we head towards this weekend, we’ll introduce the chance for a few more rain and snow showers, but we are a tad warmer in the upper 30s and 30s. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Have a good week!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

