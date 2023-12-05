How to help
2 off-duty Burlington cops cited for speeding on motorcycles

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Two off-duty Burlington Police officers face charges after police say they were caught speeding and driving recklessly on motorcycles in St. Albans.

It happened on October 19th. A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy clocked three men going upwards of 100 mph in a 35 mph zone on Swanton Road.

According to court documents, the deputy said he chased the group as they passed three to four cars on double-lined roads. He finally caught up with two of the bikers -- identified as Jeffrey Baur, 31, and Joshua Porter, 25 -- after 2.3 miles, when they reached their destination. The third operator, Brady McGee, 30, crashed in a ditch about a mile away.

The Burlington Police Tuesday confirmed that McGee and Baur are members of the department and that they are currently on administrative assignment.

All three men were in court Monday and pleaded not guilty to charges of negligent operation.

Burlington officials offered no other information, saying they don’t comment on personnel matters. They say the Burlington Police Commission will offer input on any disciplinary matters.

