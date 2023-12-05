Burlington Democratic Mayoral Countdown: CD Mattison

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Democrats will decide their candidate for mayor this weekend to succeed current mayor Miro Weinberger, who is stepping down at the end of his term. Three candidates are vying for the nomination at Sunday’s caucus -- City Councilors Karen Paul and Joan Shannon, as well as political newcomer, CD Mattison.

CD Mattison, or just Mattison, the name she goes by, says she’s a military kid who moved around as a young person before settling in the Queen City. She’s running to be mayor of what she says is the only place she’s ever felt at home. She hopes to win the Democratic nomination on her commitment to being “something new: for Burlington.

“I think that’s why Burlington felt so good to me -- because when I got here I got to just be me,” Mattison said. “The current leadership has had the past 10 years to run the city and look at where we are. I think it’s time for something new and someone new.”

Mattison has no prior experience in government but says she brings strong qualifications from her career as a business tech consultant developing tools for companies to improve the user experience of employees and consumers. “The City of Burlington deserves someone who knows how to deliver on time and on budget, and that’s what I’ve been doing in my professional career for the past 20 years,” Mattison said.

She agrees with her opponents that public safety is the number one issue facing Burlington. She says she vehemently opposed City Council Progressives’ decision in 2020 to reduce the size of the police force, which sent the number of officers tumbling well below the authorized cap, where it remains today. She wants to focus on rebuilding the force but also maximize the effectiveness of existing officers by using data to identify where in the city they can best be utilized. “Let’s have the visible deterrent. Get as many uniformed police officers as you can downtown, get as many people in uniform as you can, downtown,” she said.

As a person of color, Mattison says she has a complex relationship with the police and acknowledges others in the community do as well. But she believes it’s important to increase community support of the police force, and police engagement with the community. “When the fireman comes in, the fire department comes, you’re like someone’s here to help. I want the police to have that same feeling,” Mattison said.

She also has ideas for dealing with the drug and homelessness crisis. She wants to further explore overdose prevention centers, something the council and mayor support but is opposed by the governor and federal officials. Mattison also wants the county prosecutor to bring back rapid intervention criminal court to give offenders a choice between incarceration and drug treatment. “Let them feel seen, let them feel taken care of, and that’s also a path to intervention and a path to recovery,” she said.

As mayor, Mattison says she’ll also revamp the neighborhood planning assemblies to get more people engaged with city government. She says she plans to be out in all neighborhoods of the community. “It is incumbent on the mayor to be accessible to people. It’s incumbent on the mayor to make sure that people are feeling heard and seen and valued,” she said.

Ultimately, she plans to look elsewhere in Vermont and nationally to see how other communities are finding success in addressing significant issues like violent crime. “I bring to this work -- and wanting to be mayor of Burlington and serving people -- the absolute pledge that I will take care of all of us, because this is our home, this is our home and that’s why I’m running,” Mattison said.

On the environment, she wants to continue with Burlington’s net-zero goal but says policymakers need to make sure the tactics they propose will be effective in achieving those goals.

Katharine Huntley will have profiles of the other Democratic candidates for mayor on Wednesday and Thursday on the Channel 3 News at 6.

The Democratic caucus is this Sunday.

Related Stories:

Burlington Democratic mayoral candidates focus on crime, housing, drugs

Democrats for Burlington mayor focus on crime

Another Democratic challenger for Burlington’s mayoral race

Shannon kicks off Burlington mayoral bid

Candidates gear up for Burlington mayoral race

Mulvaney-Stanak 1st to announce candidacy for Burlington mayor

Burlington residents react as Mayor Weinberger ends his term

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will not seek reelection

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.