How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Champlain College survey finds online degrees are flourishing post-pandemic

File image
File image(pexels.com)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The perception of online learning is changing in large part thanks to the pandemic.

A new Champlain College survey shows that 84 percent of adults feel employers are more accepting of online degrees today than they were pre-pandemic. And it says 64 percent of adults now believe that an online degree for the tuition dollar is as valuable if not more valuable than an on-campus degree.

Chris Montagnino, the vice president of Champlain College Online, says their classwork and programs have always had high standards and the pandemic helped people realize that. “I think perception has caught up. The quality and the content and the rigor has always been there. It’s just there might not have been an understanding clearly about how students gain their skills, how they learn best in an online classroom,” she said.

Montagnino says they’re seeing an increase in online learning applicants and about half of those students are coming to them through employer partnerships. Champlain College’s average student age is 36 and they hold a full-time job.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A propane tanker crashed and caught fire in Irasburg Monday morning, prompting evacuations in...
Propane tanker crash, fire in Irasburg prompts evacuations, road closures
A Connecticut man faces federal charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Rutland City,...
Conn. man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Vt.
The lights are out yet again for thousands of customers across the region after another...
Snow knocks out power to thousands across our region
Daniel Banyai-File photo
Judge issues 2nd arrest warrant for Slate Ridge owner following failed inspection
Dexter Domina
Police: Suspected DUI crash injures pedestrian

Latest News

A propane tanker crashed and caught fire in Irasburg Monday morning, prompting evacuations in...
Propane still burning off after tanker crash in Irasburg
The historic Carpenter’s Flat Bridge along Route 9 in Peru, New York, is back open.
Construction on Carpenter’s Flat Bridge in Peru wraps up
The historic Carpenter's Flat Bridge along Route 9 in Peru, New York, is back open
Construction on Carpenter’s Flat Bridge in Peru wraps up
A new investigation by the state auditor’s office finds some state administrative rules are...
Vt. Auditor’s report finds state rule-making process bogged in delays