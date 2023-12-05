Champlain College survey finds online degrees are flourishing post-pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The perception of online learning is changing in large part thanks to the pandemic.

A new Champlain College survey shows that 84 percent of adults feel employers are more accepting of online degrees today than they were pre-pandemic. And it says 64 percent of adults now believe that an online degree for the tuition dollar is as valuable if not more valuable than an on-campus degree.

Chris Montagnino, the vice president of Champlain College Online, says their classwork and programs have always had high standards and the pandemic helped people realize that. “I think perception has caught up. The quality and the content and the rigor has always been there. It’s just there might not have been an understanding clearly about how students gain their skills, how they learn best in an online classroom,” she said.

Montagnino says they’re seeing an increase in online learning applicants and about half of those students are coming to them through employer partnerships. Champlain College’s average student age is 36 and they hold a full-time job.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.