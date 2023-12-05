Clinton Co. N.Y. gets flood recovery help

ELLENBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Money for flood recovery is on its way to New York’s North Country.

Vermont wasn’t the only state trying to keep its head above water after July storms rolled through our region.

Now low interest loans are available to residents and business owners in Clinton County, New York.

The Small Business Administration will now offer disaster loans based on eligibility, including homeowners with up to $200,000 in repairs and business owners with up to $2M in property, equipment, or other physical losses.

