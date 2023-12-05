How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Clinton Co. N.Y. gets flood recovery help

Ellenburg
Ellenburg
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Money for flood recovery is on its way to New York’s North Country.

Vermont wasn’t the only state trying to keep its head above water after July storms rolled through our region.

Now low interest loans are available to residents and business owners in Clinton County, New York.

The Small Business Administration will now offer disaster loans based on eligibility, including homeowners with up to $200,000 in repairs and business owners with up to $2M in property, equipment, or other physical losses.

Related Stories:

Flooding creates emergency situation in Clinton County

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A propane tanker crashed and caught fire in Irasburg Monday morning, prompting evacuations in...
Propane tanker crash, fire in Irasburg prompts evacuations, road closures
The lights are out yet again for thousands of customers across the region after another...
Snow knocks out power to thousands across our region
Dexter Domina
Police: Suspected DUI crash injures pedestrian
A Connecticut man faces federal charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Rutland City,...
Conn. man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Vt.
Daniel Banyai-File photo
Judge issues arrest warrant for Slate Ridge owner Daniel Banyai following inspection

Latest News

File Photo
Vt. plant hardiness zones change with updated USDA map
File Photo
Man hospitalized after reported East Calais shooting
A propane tanker crashed and caught fire in Irasburg Monday morning, prompting evacuations in...
Propane tanker crash, fire in Irasburg prompts evacuations, road closures
New details tonight in a Hinesburg Community School incident. Police now say the gun found by...
Hinesburg Police send out update on incident at Hinesburg Community School, says gun was loaded