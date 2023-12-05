How to help
College student critically injured in Burlington shooting to undergo long rehab

By Sophia Thomas
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The uncle of Hisham Awartani, one of the three students of Palestinian descent shot in Burlington last month, says his nephew may never walk again.

The Brown University student who suffered a spinal cord injury during the shooting is expected to leave the hospital this week and move to a rehab center in Massachusetts to begin physical therapy.

Rich Price says the hospital staff are sad to see his nephew go but that Awartani is ready to dive into recovery. And despite his life-altering injury, Price says Awartani is optimistic about his prognosis. “He’s excited to put in the hard work that he’s being told that’s gonna be required of him,” he said.

Meanwhile, more than $1.1 million has been raised in just three days for Awartani through a GoFundMe campaign. Over 16,000 people have donated money and Price says he has been blown away by the generosity. Vermonters, he says, have been especially supportive. “Incredibly uplifting to see the amount of support that has come in for my nephew, for my family -- and that’s come in from all over the world, but it’s been particularly strong here in Vermont,” he said.

And Awartani will need all the support he can get. Price says experts estimate a $2.8 million price tag for medical treatment and adaptive measures combined.

While Awartani faces a long road ahead, his friends, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ali Ahmed, are expected to make full recoveries. Ahmed, a student at Trinity College, was shot in the chest. Abdalhamid, who attends Haverford College, was shot in the glute. Another fundraiser for them on LaunchGood has raised nearly $271,000.

