Construction on Carpenter’s Flat Bridge in Peru wraps up

PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Carpenter’s Flat Bridge along Route 9 in Peru, New York, is back open.

Governor Kathy Hochul Tuesday announced that the $6.2 million construction project over the summer to raise the bridge is now complete.

Workers increased the height of the truss bridge by 3.5 feet to reduce the risk of ice jams on the Ausable River.

Hochul says the bridge is a key link stitching together the communities along the western shore of Lake Champlain. “By raising this important bridge over the beautiful Ausable River, we are improving the resiliency of a key travel route for North Country motorists and taking an important step in our battle against the impacts of severe weather,” she said in a statement.

The bridge was originally built in 1941 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

