How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Construction on Carpenter’s Flat Bridge in Peru wraps up

The historic Carpenter's Flat Bridge along Route 9 in Peru, New York, is back open
The historic Carpenter's Flat Bridge along Route 9 in Peru, New York, is back open(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Carpenter’s Flat Bridge along Route 9 in Peru, New York, is back open.

Governor Kathy Hochul Tuesday announced that the $6.2 million construction project over the summer to raise the bridge is now complete.

Workers increased the height of the truss bridge by 3.5 feet to reduce the risk of ice jams on the Ausable River.

Hochul says the bridge is a key link stitching together the communities along the western shore of Lake Champlain. “By raising this important bridge over the beautiful Ausable River, we are improving the resiliency of a key travel route for North Country motorists and taking an important step in our battle against the impacts of severe weather,” she said in a statement.

The bridge was originally built in 1941 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A propane tanker crashed and caught fire in Irasburg Monday morning, prompting evacuations in...
Propane tanker crash, fire in Irasburg prompts evacuations, road closures
A Connecticut man faces federal charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Rutland City,...
Conn. man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Vt.
The lights are out yet again for thousands of customers across the region after another...
Snow knocks out power to thousands across our region
Daniel Banyai-File photo
Judge issues 2nd arrest warrant for Slate Ridge owner following failed inspection
Dexter Domina
Police: Suspected DUI crash injures pedestrian

Latest News

A new investigation by the state auditor’s office finds some state administrative rules are...
Vt. Auditor’s report finds state rule-making process bogged in delays
Learning the ropes in rural communities thanks to federal bucks.
VTSU receives grant for rural telecom ed.
Money for flood recovery is on its way to New York’s North Country.
Clinton Co. N.Y. gets flood recovery help
New information is available for gardeners in Vermont about which plants can and cannot thrive...
Vt. plant hardiness zones change with updated USDA map