Hinesburg Police send out update on incident at Hinesburg Community School, says gun was loaded

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - New details tonight in a Hinesburg Community School incident. Police now say the gun found by a student on the playground Friday morning was loaded.

Police said in a Facebook post earlier this evening that when officers attempted to search the school, a kindergarten class was outside, and school officials told officers they were not allowed to search that area because they didn’t want to scare the kindergartners.

Later on, another student found a bag containing an unidentified substance in that same area. Police identified the substance as cocaine in their Facebook post.

Principals from the Hinesburg Community School sent an email to parents Friday evening, alerting them of the incident.

Champlain Valley Superintendent Rene Sanchez says the school never went into lockdown, which is why many parents found out about the police response at the end of the day.

Police are still investigating a connection between the gun and cocaine incident and incident that happened Thursday night, when a vehicle pursuit ended with a suspect crashing his vehicle and taking off on foot. The Hinesburg Police Department identified that suspect as 26-year-old Jermaine Rushing.

We still have not yet learned the ages of either child who found the gun or the cocaine. According to a second notification to parents, support was provided to students and staff in second grade.

