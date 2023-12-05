Long-delayed Upper Valley hotel finally begins to take shape

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - The walls are now up on a Randolph hotel project decades in the making, and future development is in the works.

The first of three floors is up at the future My Place extended stay hotel off Interstate 89′s Exit 4. When complete, it will have 64 kitchenette-style rooms with permits in place for 18 more on the 26-acre lot.

“We need a place to stay around here,” said Linda Runnion, the executive director of the White River Valley Chamber of Commerce, which serves nearly a dozen towns. “I get calls all the time from all over the country asking about places to stay here and I have to tell them, you know, there is nothing here.”

One of the partners in the project, Paul Rea, grew up in Randolph.

“Both the Gifford Hospital or GW Plastics, they have employees that come in and they stay for two, three weeks. There is no place for them to stay,” said Rea of Ranolph Hospitality LLC.

Permits for a restaurant and conference center adjacent to the hotel have also been approved but that part of the project is still a couple of years out.

“This is going to bring in jobs, this is going to bring in opportunity,” Rea said. “Businesses are going to off-shoot off of this.”

He says it will bring more tourists to this part of the state.

“The VAST trail is right here, so we are really hoping to get people off the highway and get people spending money in our downtown,” Rea said.

During the planning stages of the project, there was some pushback from neighbors who were concerned about a hotel taking away from the rural character of the area. But with permanent conservation land right on the other side of the interstate, business leaders say the need far outweighs any potential drawbacks.

“There is so much open land round here and we really just need a hotel around here that I am willing to sacrifice that particular field,” Runnion said.

The hotel alone is a $14 million project and developers say they hope it will begin accepting guests by the fall of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.