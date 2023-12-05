How to help
Looking into the state's law implementation efficiency

Vermont Statehouse
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Is the state of Vermont following through on its own laws?

Earlier this year, the State Auditor’s Office looked into dam safety programs. They realized a rule requiring higher safety standards was not going to be in place in time, as required by law. A new investigation by a key legislative committee found that some state rules are adopted late, inconsistently, or not at all.

The state’s rulemaking process is the last step where the final details of laws and how they are implemented are hammered out, from clean water, to hunting and trapping, and more.

Deputy State auditor Tim Ashe says dam safety is one example where there are consequences of not following through on laws. “There are real consequences for the failure of state government to act on these requirements, and while it can seem technical and insider, the consequences are real,” said Ashe. He says the legislature should have more consistency around mandates and their timelines, and have better communication with state agencies along with having a one stop shop for all information relating to a specific rule.

