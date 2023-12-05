How to help
Man hospitalized after reported East Calais shooting

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAST CALAIS, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is being treated at UVMMC after a reported shooting according to police.

Vermont State Police say that at approximately 11: 45 p.m. Monday they received a report of a man shot in East Calais.

He was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment. Police say he is unresponsive but the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers have not released the victim’s identity, and the incident is still under investigation.

