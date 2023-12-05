Man hospitalized after reported East Calais shooting

EAST CALAIS, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is being treated at UVMMC after a reported shooting according to police.

Vermont State Police say that at approximately 11: 45 p.m. Monday they received a report of a man shot in East Calais.

He was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment. Police say he is unresponsive but the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers have not released the victim’s identity, and the incident is still under investigation.

