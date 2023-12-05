How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Man wins big with scratch-off ticket: ‘I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes’

Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.
Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.(Kentucky Lottery)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Lexington man was in disbelief after he won $100,000 on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Ricardo Vasquez purchased the Pink Diamond ticket last month at the Speedway on Winchester Road in Lexington.

Vasquez had just returned to his car when he began to scratch the ticket. He soon realized he had matched the candle symbol to win the game’s $100,000 top prize.

“I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes,” Vasquez said. “I couldn’t believe it!”

Ricardo Vasquez purchased the Pink Diamond ticket last month at the Speedway on Winchester...
Ricardo Vasquez purchased the Pink Diamond ticket last month at the Speedway on Winchester Road in Lexington.(Kentucky Lottery)

Vasquez received a check for $71,500 after taxes. He told officials he plans to pay off his car and put the rest in the bank.

“Funny thing is, when I walked up to the counter, I said to the clerk, ‘Give me the winning ticket,’” Vasquez added.

Speedway will receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A propane tanker crashed and caught fire in Irasburg Monday morning, prompting evacuations in...
Propane tanker crash, fire in Irasburg prompts evacuations, road closures
A Connecticut man faces federal charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Rutland City,...
Conn. man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Vt.
The lights are out yet again for thousands of customers across the region after another...
Snow knocks out power to thousands across our region
Daniel Banyai-File photo
Judge issues 2nd arrest warrant for Slate Ridge owner following failed inspection
Dexter Domina
Police: Suspected DUI crash injures pedestrian

Latest News

File photo
Regional hospitals to fill key positions using guest worker visas
Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks on holds of military nominations: "I plan to move these promotions...
Sen. Chuck Schumer: "I plan to move these promotions as soon as possible."
Some of the $3.5 million raised by Phish to help with Vermont flood relief has now been...
Phish flood relief shows help support BIPOC, new American and low-income business owners
Sen. Tommy Tuberville speaks on his plan to release holds on military nominations. (CNN)
RAW: Sen. Tuberville speaks on releasing military nomination holds
File photo
2 off-duty Burlington cops cited for speeding on motorcycles