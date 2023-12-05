Montpelier’s ‘Renewal Project’ tells the story of the flood through art

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Efforts are underway to try and brighten Vermont’s Capital City for the holidays after a rough year.

As Montpelier residents and businesses look for ways to come back from devastating flooding and fires, Montpelier Alive has kickstarted what it’s calling The Renewal Project.

The goal of the project is to help welcome a sense of community. The project includes photographs, paintings, kids’ art, and a series of interviews through a podcast that tells the story of what happened and how the city is moving forward.

Victor Guadagno, a podcaster who took part in the effort, says he is excited to see the city come back to life. “What we’re doing is bringing it back, and a good place to start is art, and in my case it’s stories. The stories keep up together and bring people together, so this-- with all the other artwork --reminds people that we’re coming back and the town’s gonna kind of comeback to how it was,” he said.

The Renewal Project currently accepts ideas from artists, schools, and group artists.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.