How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Montpelier’s ‘Renewal Project’ tells the story of the flood through art

“Montpelier Parade” by Peggy Watson
“Montpelier Parade” by Peggy Watson(Photo provided)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Efforts are underway to try and brighten Vermont’s Capital City for the holidays after a rough year.

As Montpelier residents and businesses look for ways to come back from devastating flooding and fires, Montpelier Alive has kickstarted what it’s calling The Renewal Project.

The goal of the project is to help welcome a sense of community. The project includes photographs, paintings, kids’ art, and a series of interviews through a podcast that tells the story of what happened and how the city is moving forward.

Victor Guadagno, a podcaster who took part in the effort, says he is excited to see the city come back to life. “What we’re doing is bringing it back, and a good place to start is art, and in my case it’s stories. The stories keep up together and bring people together, so this-- with all the other artwork --reminds people that we’re coming back and the town’s gonna kind of comeback to how it was,” he said.

The Renewal Project currently accepts ideas from artists, schools, and group artists.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A propane tanker crashed and caught fire in Irasburg Monday morning, prompting evacuations in...
Propane tanker crash, fire in Irasburg prompts evacuations, road closures
A Connecticut man faces federal charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Rutland City,...
Conn. man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Vt.
The lights are out yet again for thousands of customers across the region after another...
Snow knocks out power to thousands across our region
Daniel Banyai-File photo
Judge issues 2nd arrest warrant for Slate Ridge owner following failed inspection
Dexter Domina
Police: Suspected DUI crash injures pedestrian

Latest News

Some of the $3.5 million raised by Phish to help with Vermont flood relief has now been...
Phish flood relief shows help support BIPOC, new American, low-income business owners
Hisham Awartani
College student critically injured in Burlington shooting to undergo long rehab
File photo
Northern NY hospital to fill key positions using guest worker visas
A propane tanker crashed and caught fire in Irasburg Monday morning, prompting evacuations in...
Propane still burning off after tanker crash in Irasburg
File image
Champlain College survey finds online degrees are flourishing post-pandemic