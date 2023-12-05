How to help
Northern NY hospital to fill key positions using guest worker visas

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new program is aimed at tackling the shortage of health care workers in northern New York.

The initiative makes use of the federal J-1 visa program, which allows visitor visas for skilled health care professionals in areas with a demonstrated need. The UVM Health Network says around 100 positions need to be filled in the region, including roughly 20 positions at CVPH in Plattsburgh.

Mark Pattison, New York’s deputy secretary of state for local government, says the program will help make rural areas attractive for incoming medical personnel. “These are places people want to be but sometimes when they get here they say, ‘Oh this is great, small community.’ Then they see health care is 100 miles away. ‘Well, in order to get broadband, I need to go to a school parking lot.’ That makes it a lot harder to recruit and retain the qualified people that we need for a variety of fields. So, this is one step we are very grateful that the Northern Border Regional Commission has picked up this service,” he said.

Pattison says the program is up and running and they expect people to start applying next spring. He also says New York has a similar program that has a cap of 30 applicants, while the NBRC program does not have a cap.

