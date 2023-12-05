How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Phish flood relief shows help support BIPOC, new American, low-income business owners

Some of the $3.5 million raised by Phish to help with Vermont flood relief has now been...
Some of the $3.5 million raised by Phish to help with Vermont flood relief has now been earmarked to help BIPOC, new American and low-income business owners. - File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont-based band Phish raised $3.5 million to help those impacted by the summer’s flooding, and now some of that money has been earmarked to help BIPOC, new American and low-income business owners.

WCAX News broke the news about the band’s two-night recovery show in Saratoga Springs back in August, with proceeds from the concerts going toward flood relief.

In Central Vermont, about 20% of the establishments hit by the floods were owned by Vermonters of color, new Americans or low-income business owners. Language, citizenship and other barriers blocked some of them from accessing recovery cash.

Phish’s philanthropic arm, the WaterWheel Foundation, recently donated $100,000 to help those Vermonters get back on their feet, through the Central Vermont Economic Development Corporation’s “Small Business Uplift” program.

“We have a really incredible business community here, everyone we work with incredible, hardworking and is committed to being a part of this vibrant downtown, and we want to do everything we can with our partners to get them back to that place,” said Melissa Bounty, the executive director of the Central Vermont Economic Development Corporation.

The funds will be used to help business owners make needed repairs to businesses, and for one-on-one support with a business consultant and a marketing and photography expert.

People can apply to join the Small Business Uplift program by contacting CVEDC.

Related Stories:

Phish flood benefit raised $3.5M

Phish reels in fans for Vermont flood benefit concert

Phish concert preview: WCAX inside look at the flood fundraiser

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A propane tanker crashed and caught fire in Irasburg Monday morning, prompting evacuations in...
Propane tanker crash, fire in Irasburg prompts evacuations, road closures
A Connecticut man faces federal charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Rutland City,...
Conn. man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Vt.
The lights are out yet again for thousands of customers across the region after another...
Snow knocks out power to thousands across our region
Daniel Banyai-File photo
Judge issues 2nd arrest warrant for Slate Ridge owner following failed inspection
Dexter Domina
Police: Suspected DUI crash injures pedestrian

Latest News

“Montpelier Parade” by Peggy Watson
Montpelier’s ‘Renewal Project’ tells the story of the flood through art
The uncle of Hisham Awartani, one of the three students of Palestinian descent shot in...
College student critically injured in Burlington shooting to undergo long rehab
Hisham Awartani
College student critically injured in Burlington shooting to undergo long rehab
File photo
Northern NY hospital to fill key positions using guest worker visas