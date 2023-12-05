Phish flood relief shows help support BIPOC, new American, low-income business owners

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont-based band Phish raised $3.5 million to help those impacted by the summer’s flooding, and now some of that money has been earmarked to help BIPOC, new American and low-income business owners.

WCAX News broke the news about the band’s two-night recovery show in Saratoga Springs back in August, with proceeds from the concerts going toward flood relief.

In Central Vermont, about 20% of the establishments hit by the floods were owned by Vermonters of color, new Americans or low-income business owners. Language, citizenship and other barriers blocked some of them from accessing recovery cash.

Phish’s philanthropic arm, the WaterWheel Foundation, recently donated $100,000 to help those Vermonters get back on their feet, through the Central Vermont Economic Development Corporation’s “Small Business Uplift” program.

“We have a really incredible business community here, everyone we work with incredible, hardworking and is committed to being a part of this vibrant downtown, and we want to do everything we can with our partners to get them back to that place,” said Melissa Bounty, the executive director of the Central Vermont Economic Development Corporation.

The funds will be used to help business owners make needed repairs to businesses, and for one-on-one support with a business consultant and a marketing and photography expert.

People can apply to join the Small Business Uplift program by contacting CVEDC.

