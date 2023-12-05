Propane still burning off after tanker crash in Irasburg

IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews are still at the scene of a tanker crash in Irasburg, monitoring the progress of the propane burning off.

Monday morning, the truck slid off a bridge on Route 14 in snowy conditions, landed in the Black River and caught fire.

People within a one-mile radius were evacuated and multiple roads were closed due to the possible risk of an explosion.

Tuesday, officials with Vermont Emergency Management said members of the Vermont Hazardous Materials Response Team and the Irasburg Fire Department are still at the scene monitoring the progress of the propane burning off. They said it could take most of the day if not longer.

Emergency Management said the evacuation zone has now been reduced to 0.6 miles, which only includes a few homes.

Officials said no residents went to the evacuation center Monday night at the Irasburg Town Hall, so the Red Cross is putting it on standby.

The incident is still under investigation and no one was injured.

There’s no word yet on how much propane made its way into the Black River.

