These Taylor Swift and Beyoncé songs have the right CPR tempo

FILE -Taylor Swift appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left,...
FILE -Taylor Swift appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left, and Beyonce appears at the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles on July 9, 2019.(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - Taylor Swift and Beyoncé appear to be good for the heart in more ways than one.

Some of their songs are on the American Heart Association’s list of music that helps with hands-only CPR.

Swift’s “You’re Losing Me, “Welcome to New York” and “Sparks Fly” made the list as well as Beyoncé's “Virgo’s Groove” and “Break My Soul.”

The American Heart Association says the tempos of those songs match the ideal CPR chest compression rate of 100 to 120 pulses per minute.

The American Heart Association says hands-only CPR is only for teens or adults who have collapsed. Helping them involves calling 911 and then performing chest compressions with one hand over the other.

CPR for a baby or child is different, and the Red Cross has details on its website what to do if a little one is unresponsive.

