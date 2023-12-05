Vt. plant hardiness zones change with updated USDA map

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New information is available for gardeners in Vermont about which plants can and cannot thrive in wacky Vermont weather.

The USDA updated its plant hardiness zone maps for the first time since 2012 this fall. The zones are created by taking the average minimum winter temperature and seeing which plants would survive in your area.

Creative Landscaping’s Nursery in Jericho looks hunkered down for the season but what doesn’t meet the eye are plants getting ready to bloom this spring. “Probably what I’ve noticed most is being able to plan things like futures that we cannot do in the past,” said Rob Schantz.

An update to the USDA’s plant hardiness zone maps shows the state is getting warmer when you look at the average minimum winter temperature. That’s based on data from the past 20 years.

Rob Schantz of Creative Landscaping says he’s not surprised, citing a notable change even in the past few years with different plants surviving the Vermont cold. “There are lots of apple varieties that we couldn’t actually grow here before. Macintosh has always been a staple which is more like a zone three type of apple tree, but we can now grow honey crisp, which is probably more apt to zone four,” said Schantz.

Schantz says he’s also noticed more rodents and invasive insects since he got in the business in 1983. But overall slightly warmer temps have allowed for more plant diversity and selection and have been good for ornamentals, orchards, and vegetable production.

That being said Schantz says there are still early or late frosts that impact plants regardless -- like the one Vermont faced last May.

“Gardeners can help themselves by having good soils, improving soil quality, watering when it’s dry. weather we have here is gone from one extreme to the other,” said Schantz.

“When you look at an average minimum temperature it’s likely to get colder than that sometimes. But it is a good way to assess whether certain plants are going to survive,” said Grubinger.

Vern Grubinger is the vegetable and berry specialist at the UVM extension. In examining the new maps, he says the state’s coldest zone with an average minimum temperature of -35 to -30 - a small sliver in the Northeast Kingdom is no longer on the map. And the warmest zone with a minimum average temperature of -15 to -10 degrees is more widespread, expanding to the Champlain Valley. “I planted some blackberries, which really were pretty risky up here, say 30 or 40 years ago, and less so now. Does that mean that all the varieties are going to survive? No, but so far, so good. All six varieties I planted for the past two winters,” said Grubinger.

As gardeners look to buy plants with this updated information, Grubinger says to get plants that could survive a colder temperature than the hardiness zone indicated in your region to help with outliers like an early or late frost.

“Taking measures to protect them snow fence, yeah. Mulching selecting protected areas where cold winds won’t try them out. Things like that are common sense steps to help your plants survive,” said Grubinger.

Grubinger adds when making your garden, it’s important to consider the microclimate of your region, even in your own yard.

To see what growing region you’re in, check the hardiness map on the USDA website.

