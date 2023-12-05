UVM biologist pens book on fascinating ecology behind ocean ecosystems

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A University of Vermont wildlife expert has released a new book on the lives of whales, seabirds, insects, and other animals that are a part of fascinating ocean ecosystems.

Joe Roman’s book “Eat, Poop, Die” reveals that, in carrying out their most basic life functions, animals play a crucial role in moving nutrients around the planet—and they’re sustaining life as we know it along the way.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Roman about the book and his research.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.