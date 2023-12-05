How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

UVM biologist pens book on fascinating ecology behind ocean ecosystems

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A University of Vermont wildlife expert has released a new book on the lives of whales, seabirds, insects, and other animals that are a part of fascinating ocean ecosystems.

Joe Roman’s book “Eat, Poop, Die” reveals that, in carrying out their most basic life functions, animals play a crucial role in moving nutrients around the planet—and they’re sustaining life as we know it along the way.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Roman about the book and his research.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A propane tanker crashed and caught fire in Irasburg Monday morning, prompting evacuations in...
Propane tanker crash, fire in Irasburg prompts evacuations, road closures
A Connecticut man faces federal charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Rutland City,...
Conn. man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Vt.
The lights are out yet again for thousands of customers across the region after another...
Snow knocks out power to thousands across our region
Daniel Banyai-File photo
Judge issues 2nd arrest warrant for Slate Ridge owner following failed inspection
Dexter Domina
Police: Suspected DUI crash injures pedestrian

Latest News

File photo
Regional hospitals to fill key positions using guest worker visas
Some of the $3.5 million raised by Phish to help with Vermont flood relief has now been...
Phish flood relief shows help support BIPOC, new American and low-income business owners
File photo
2 off-duty Burlington cops cited for speeding on motorcycles
File photo
Bipartisan legislation planned in response to NH hospital shooting
Efforts are underway to try and brighten Vermont’s Capital City for the holidays after a rough...
Montpelier’s ‘Renewal Project’ tells the story of the flood through art