Vt. communities make progress in fight to slow emerald ash borer

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont cities and towns are finally making headway on their plans to slow the spread of the invasive emerald ash borer. We’ve told you how the pest has forced towns statewide to chop down ash trees, but some trees are avoiding the ax.

State and local officials have known the emerald ash borer has been in Vermont since at least 2018, and it has now spread across the state. More than 20 municipalities have taken action to reduce the pest and try to save ash trees.

“The emerald ash borer has been discovered in the town of Williston in the past two years,” said Bruce Hoar of Williston Public Works.

In Williston, town officials have removed nearly 300 trees and another 200 are on chopping block. They will be replaced with elm trees.

“The really important thing with emerald ash borer is safety for the public and our staff. We don’t want trees to be infested and fall on our right of way, affect pedestrians, affect a motor vehicle. When we are removing trees and there is an infestation that could cause injury,” Williston Town Manager Erik Wells said.

Some Williston residents I spoke with said they don’t mind the trees being cut down, others are a little upset. But the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation says at this point, to get rid of the bug, cutting and treating trees is inevitable.

“You really need to be thinking about a management strategy. So if you’re not going to treat the ash trees with an insecticide, then you’ve got to take the tree down,” said Elise Schadler of the Forests, Parks and Recreation Department.

When the borer infests a tree, branches can break off as the ash dies from the top down. The trees can be treated with an insecticide, but that can cost up to $3,500 depending on the tree, and trees must be dosed annually. Removing a tree can cost a couple hundred dollars.

Williston will only treat about a dozen trees near town buildings. Officials in South Burlington plan to treat more.

“We have gone through and identified about 140 or so trees right now that would be good candidates for potential treatment,” South Burlington Public Works Director Tom DiPietro said. “Our City Council where we discussed this issue and developed this strategy-- they were concerned about losing tree canopy in the city.”

Williston will be cutting down more of their trees in the next couple of months, and South Burlington will start treating their trees toward the springtime.

