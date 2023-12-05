Vt. lawmakers to focus on flood recovery, resiliency

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers will return to the Statehouse in a few short weeks and flood recovery and resiliency are expected to take center stage. But in a year when federal funding will be tighter than in recent sessions, the Legislature will have to be strategic in where they invest.

There was a special delivery Tuesday to a key community resource in the heart of Montpelier. Crews were busy restocking thousands of items to the Aubuchon hardware after months of rebuilding.

“If I rolled up my sleeves, you’d see goosebumps on my arm right now,” said Gregg McNelis, the store on Main Street -- along with practically every other property downtown -- suffered millions of dollars in damage by floodwaters in July. Now, after nearly five months, they’re aiming to re-open next week. “I feel good about it. All the feedback we’ve been getting in town. People come by and asking, we just can’t wait to be open and open our doors.”

Since Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, resiliency has been at the heart of most infrastructure work. On Tuesday, experts in dam safety, river corridors, geology, and other areas gave lawmakers the lay of the land.

“We’ve had one federally declared flood disaster in the state of Vermont - at least one - since Irene. They just haven’t been as broad in scope as we’ve had this summer,” said Vt. Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore.

Environmental groups are pushing new protections for river corridors, allowing vegetation to grow on shorelines, and new funding for the removal of abandoned dams. “We’ve had our backs to the rivers for so long I think. We have thought of them as a resource we can use and manipulate and we need to let them do that what they do naturally and restore that function,” said Karina Dailey with the Vermont Natural Resources Council.

But there are questions about the speed of tackling these projects, and balancing the proposals with climate change work elsewhere such as drought mitigation and dealing with wildfire smoke. “Not becoming exclusively focused on floods and flood hazards,” Moore said.

Some of the big plans include everything from replacing dams to restoring floodplains and elevating buildings. But nothing will be cheap. Economists told lawmakers last week that with less pandemic-era funding, investments will have to be more targeted.

Back at Aubuchon, McNelis says they will be the first Ace-branded Aubuchon in the country when they open on December 16.

