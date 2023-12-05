VTSU receives grant for rural telecom ed.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Learning the ropes in rural communities thanks to federal bucks.

Vermont State University received $635,000 in federal grant funding through the USDA’s distance learning and telemedicine program.

That money is for workforce development and education in rural communities. VTSU will use the grant to enhance telecommunications equipment and tech for almost 6-thousand students.

