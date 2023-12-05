How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Wayward kangaroo captured after days on the hop

Police in Canada capture an escaped kangaroo after it evaded handlers. (Source: CTV NETWORK/DURHAM POLICE/CNN)
By CTV staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, Ontario (CTV Network) - Some Canadian police went beyond the call of duty over the weekend.

They managed to capture an kangaroo that escaped from a zoo north of Toronto.

“Obviously, we have previous knowledge of the kangaroo being in the area, in a rural property just outside of Oshawa,” said Sgt. Chris Boileau of Durham Police. “Our officers located the wayward marsupial. They were able to keep eyes on him for several hours until before 7 a.m. They were able to successfully apprehend the kangaroo.”

Durham Regional Police said officers managed to secure the kangaroo by grabbing its tail.

The kangaroo has been on the loose for more than three days.

Thursday night, it was one of two that was in the process of being transferred to a zoo in Quebec.

It was scheduled to spend the night at the Oshawa Zoo when it jumped over the handlers’ heads.

“We have a happy ending here. That individual’s back in human care, unharmed,” said Dolf DeJung with Toronto Zoo.

The kangaroo was sighted several times over the weekend but evaded volunteers and staff at the Oshawa zoo.

It was caught by officers not far from where it first escaped.

Copyright 2023 CTV News via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A propane tanker crashed and caught fire in Irasburg Monday morning, prompting evacuations in...
Propane tanker crash, fire in Irasburg prompts evacuations, road closures
The lights are out yet again for thousands of customers across the region after another...
Snow knocks out power to thousands across our region
A Connecticut man faces federal charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Rutland City,...
Conn. man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Vt.
Dexter Domina
Police: Suspected DUI crash injures pedestrian
Daniel Banyai-File photo
Judge issues arrest warrant for Slate Ridge owner Daniel Banyai following inspection

Latest News

Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Cause sought of explosion that leveled a home as police tried to serve a warrant
Troops with thre Israeli Defense Forces continue to operate on the ground in the Gaza Strip on...
Israel strikes in and around Gaza’s second-largest city in a bloody new phase of the war
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry challenges the decision to strip him of security in Britain after he moved to US
Learning the ropes in rural communities thanks to federal bucks.
VTSU receives grant for rural telecom ed.