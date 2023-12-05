How to help
Wildlife Watch: Flooding’s impact on fish habitat

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. (WCAX) - Biologists continue to study the impact of July’s flooding on fish habitat.

In this week’s Wildlife Watch, Ike Bendavid went to Saxtons River to learn more from Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department biologist Lael Will.

