BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It was a grey, glum, gloomy day with lots of clouds and chilly air. And not much will change through the rest of the week. There will be a few sunny breaks from time to time, but they will be few and far between. It will also be staying chilly, especially by Thursday morning when some of the usual colder pockets will start out in the single digits for low temperatures. There may even be a few spots that start out below zero!

Then it will start to warm up by the end of the week, and certainly over the weekend. But that warmer air will be ahead of an approaching strong storm system. We will generally be on the warm side of this system, so it looks like it will be a rain event late Sunday into Monday, although it may end with a few snow showers mixed in by late Monday. The rain and melting snow may bring some minor flooding problems. Strong winds could be a problem with this storm system, too.

Stay bundled up over the next few days. And your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following how that weekend storm will be playing out, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest developments as we go through the rest of the week, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.