BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Some area roadways could be a tad slick this morning after a fresh coating of snow for some last night. Secondly, many communities saw overnight lows in the 20s, meaning any standing water yesterday afternoon may have frozen over last night. Throughout the rest of our day, we will look at mainly cloudy skies overhead as daytime highs climb into the mid and upper 20s and lower 30s. Tonight will be rather chilly, with overnight lows in the single digits and teens in some spots.

The rest of this week is looking mainly quiet but cool. Wednesday and Thursday feature daytime highs in the upper 20s and 30s. Lows Wednesday night into Thursday could actually dip below zero in some of the usual cooler spots. The best chance of squeaking out a few rays of sunshine comes through the second half of Thursday. We’ll warm up a tad into the mid and upper 30s on Friday.

This weekend looks warmer and wet to close it. Saturday features mainly cloudy skies overhead and temperatures in the 40s for most. We may see rain showers and temperatures soar into the upper 40s and 50s on Sunday. This system, at this point, should mainly stay rain for a lot of us, even Sunday night into Monday. It is important to mention that this system could also come with a lot of wind. Your Max Advantage Weather Team will be keeping an eye on it.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

