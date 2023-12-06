How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old girl in Kentucky

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.(Kentucky State Police)
By Seth Hawk
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

State police are looking for Zoi Price. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds and has shoulder-length brown hair.

Authorities believe 61-year-old Bradley Price, the girl’s biological father, left with her in a silver or gray 2000 Honda Odyssey with Kentucky license plates 111TJL.

Bradley Price is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and is bald.

The two were last seen in Lawrenceburg. Their direction of travel is not known.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Lawrenceburg police at 502-839-5125

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A propane tanker crashed and caught fire in Irasburg Monday morning, prompting evacuations in...
Propane tanker crash, fire in Irasburg prompts evacuations, road closures
A Connecticut man faces federal charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Rutland City,...
Conn. man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Vt.
The lights are out yet again for thousands of customers across the region after another...
Snow knocks out power to thousands across our region
Daniel Banyai-File photo
Judge issues 2nd arrest warrant for Slate Ridge owner following failed inspection
Dexter Domina
Police: Suspected DUI crash injures pedestrian

Latest News

A boy in hospice care wants to receive 2,000 cards for Christmas.
Boy in hospice care wants to receive 2,000 cards for Christmas: See how you can help
FILE
Vermont State House honors those lost to impaired and distracted driving
The members of Japanese Coast Guard carry the debris which are believed to be from the crashed...
Air Force identifies the eight US crew lost in Osprey crash in Japan
The owner of a house that exploded as police tried to execute a search warrant is believed to...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say