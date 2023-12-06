How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Balint votes “present” in resolution condemning antisemitism

File Photo
File Photo(Amanda Andrade-Rhoades | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Vermont’s lone representative is making her thoughts heard by not casting a vote.

Tuesday Rep. Becca Balint voted “present” on a resolution denouncing the rise of antisemitism in the U.S. and internationally.

She said that she does denounce antisemitism and that the rise poses a threat to Jewish communities around the world but that the “resolution makes a dangerous, unequivocal assertion that anti-zionism is always antisemitism.”

She says that things that frame valid criticisms of Israel as antisemitic are dangerous and undemocratic.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is being treated at the hospital after a reported shooting in East Calais Monday night,...
Man hospitalized after reported East Calais shooting
File photo
2 off-duty Burlington cops cited for speeding on motorcycles
A Connecticut man faces federal charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Rutland City,...
Conn. man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Vt.
Police now say a gun found by a student on the playground of the Hinesburg Community School on...
Police say gun found at Hinesburg Community School was loaded
A propane tanker crashed and caught fire in Irasburg Monday morning, prompting evacuations in...
Propane still burning off after tanker crash in Irasburg

Latest News

File Photo
Sen. Sanders outlines concerns with foreign aid bill
File Photo
BETA Technology sells aircraft to Air New Zealand
File Photo
Burlington fire, police unions to endorse mayoral candidiate
File Photo
Federal funding goes towards wildlife road crossings in Vt.