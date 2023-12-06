Balint votes “present” in resolution condemning antisemitism

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Vermont’s lone representative is making her thoughts heard by not casting a vote.

Tuesday Rep. Becca Balint voted “present” on a resolution denouncing the rise of antisemitism in the U.S. and internationally.

She said that she does denounce antisemitism and that the rise poses a threat to Jewish communities around the world but that the “resolution makes a dangerous, unequivocal assertion that anti-zionism is always antisemitism.”

She says that things that frame valid criticisms of Israel as antisemitic are dangerous and undemocratic.

