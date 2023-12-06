BETA Technology sells aircraft to Air New Zealand

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A piece of Vermont tech headed to a different hemisphere. Beta Tech announced on LinkedIn that Air New Zealand has chosen a beta tech plane as their first next-generation aircraft.

Air New Zealand says the aircraft will first only operate in cargo transport.

It will be adding to their fleet, not replacing one of their planes. They plan to have the BETA Tech aircraft down under and flying commercially by 2026.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.