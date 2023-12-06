How to help
Burlington cops, firefighter busted in chase could lose driving privileges

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The two off-duty Burlington Police officers and a firefighter charged in an alleged motorcycle chase with a sheriff’s deputy this fall could have their driver’s licenses suspended, according to legal experts.

Burlington Police officers Jeffrey Baur, 31, and Brady McGee, 30, along with Burlington firefighter Joshua Porter, 25, pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday to charges of careless and negligent operation, a misdemeanor.

The charges come after a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy on October 19 spotted the three on motorcycles on Swanton Road in St. Albans going upwards of 100 mph in a 35 mph zone and passing multiple cars in a no-passing zone.

McGee and Baur have been placed on administrative assignment, according to city officials. Porter has been restricted from driving while on duty but can perform other duties.

Jared Carter, a professor at Vermont Law and Graduate School, says Vermont has a point system for driving infractions and the penalties the men could face could be as severe as a suspended license. “Based on what I know about this matter, I just don’t see how any of these individuals would not have been subject to that license suspension if they were in fact going 100 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone and passing in double-lined areas,” he said.

2 off-duty Burlington cops, 1 firefighter cited for speeding on motorcycles

