Burlington Democratic Mayoral Countdown: Joan Shannon

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Democrats will decide their candidate for mayor this weekend to succeed current mayor Miro Weinberger, who is stepping down at the end of his term. Three candidates are vying for the nomination at Sunday’s caucus -- City Councilors Karen Paul and Joan Shannon, as well as political newcomer, CD Mattison.

“I don’t think I really changed, but I learned a lot, and I’ve learned a lot from really most of the people that I’ve disagreed with,” said Burlington City Councilor Joan Shannon, D-South, discussing what she’s learned during her time on council.

She says she wants to be mayor because it’s the best way she knows to help Burlington out of the current public safety crisis. “People don’t feel safe right now,” Shannon said. She says it’s her top priority and recently released a plan that focuses on deterrence, prevention, treatment, housing, and justice. “When people are doing things that are illegal and harmful in our community, they should be arrested. Where do they go from there? They can go to treatment, they can go to mental health, they can be incarcerated, they can get treatment and mental health treatment through incarceration.”

Shannon staunchly opposed the 2020 council vote to reduce the police department and even offered an alternative. Despite that, the force was reduced by 30%. But the number of officers has since plummeted below the authorized count, something Shannon was worried could happen. “Now we have police officers who are working long overtime hours. They can work up to 16-hour shifts,” she said. Shannon says she hopes once the city can recruit more officers, that community policing will return. “Community policing is definitely about building that bond between the community and the police so that the police know that the community has their back as well as the community knowing that the police have their back.”

Shannon has the support of the Burlington Police Officers and Firefighter Associations. She says along with helping people who are struggling with mental health and drug issues. is prioritizing those who need treatment.

Reporter Katharine Huntley: Are you suggesting we force people into treatment?

Joan Shannon: I am supportive of forcing people into treatment, yes, but we need the beds to do that. We need the will and the state law to do that. And I think it’s oftentimes, it is a choice between incarceration or treatment. Because when somebody is that deep in the hole, they’re often not acting within the law because they can’t,” Shannon said.

As a leader, she wants to be accessible to the people of Burlington and be transparent about where she stands on issues. “I’m willing to work with people, but I don’t throw political bones in ways that I think would be detrimental to the city. I’m not looking to please everyone. I’m looking to do what’s right for the city,” Shannon said.

Related Stories:

Burlington Democratic Mayoral Countdown: CD Mattison

Burlington Democratic mayoral candidates focus on crime, housing, drugs

Democrats for Burlington mayor focus on crime

Another Democratic challenger for Burlington’s mayoral race

Shannon kicks off Burlington mayoral bid

Candidates gear up for Burlington mayoral race

Mulvaney-Stanak 1st to announce candidacy for Burlington mayor

Burlington residents react as Mayor Weinberger ends his term

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will not seek reelection

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.