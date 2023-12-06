How to help
Burlington fire, police unions to endorse mayoral candidiate

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two first responders unions are expected to announce a mayoral candidate endorsement. That’s ahead of the Burlington Democrats caucus this weekend where they plan to choose their democratic nominee

The Burlington Fire Fighters Association and Burlington Police Officers Association will announce their endorsement at 2 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall Park.

They say the city faces a “significant public safety crisis.”

