Burlington parking garage plagued by drug use to get gate

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More fences are going up in downtown Burlington to deter drug activity.

A private parking garage on King Street is among locations that have been plagued with discarded syringes and other drug paraphernalia. The Vermont House Condominium Association, the owners of the garage, have now decided that they will install a gate and a door to the lower level of the garage that will require key access.

Crews working on the site Wednesday said they had to pick up several dozen needles stuck in the dirt. “The property managers have been dealing with this every single day. They have to get people out so that The Flynn tenants and various other tenants can come in and use this, and we gotta pick up all the needles and the trash every single day,” said Lathrop Brownell with White Falcon Solutions.

Work is expected to be finished on the fence in a few weeks.

