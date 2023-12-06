Burlington teachers say workshop on Israel-Hamas war biased

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the violence and bloodshed continue in the Middle East, there’s a debate over how to teach students about the Israel-Hamas war.

The Burlington School District promoted a professional development opportunity for teachers last weekend called Teaching Palestine. However, some educators felt it was not a balanced workshop, and a local rabbi agrees.

“I don’t think teaching one side or the other and turning this into a team sport is at all helpful to our kids, my kids, or Muslim kids, or any of our kids. I would hope we would look for resources that present dual narratives, or multiple narratives and charge our children with learning how to evaluate to think critically,” said Rabbi David Edleson with Temple Sinai.

The event was hosted by the group Jewish Voice for Peace and endorsed by the Education Justice Coalition of Vermont.

