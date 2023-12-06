How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Burlington teachers say workshop on Israel-Hamas war biased

File photo
File photo(Source: Obtained by CNN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the violence and bloodshed continue in the Middle East, there’s a debate over how to teach students about the Israel-Hamas war.

The Burlington School District promoted a professional development opportunity for teachers last weekend called Teaching Palestine. However, some educators felt it was not a balanced workshop, and a local rabbi agrees.

“I don’t think teaching one side or the other and turning this into a team sport is at all helpful to our kids, my kids, or Muslim kids, or any of our kids. I would hope we would look for resources that present dual narratives, or multiple narratives and charge our children with learning how to evaluate to think critically,” said Rabbi David Edleson with Temple Sinai.

The event was hosted by the group Jewish Voice for Peace and endorsed by the Education Justice Coalition of Vermont.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
2 off-duty Burlington cops, 1 firefighter cited for speeding on motorcycles
A man is being treated at the hospital after a reported shooting in East Calais Monday night,...
Man hospitalized after reported East Calais shooting
Police now say a gun found by a student on the playground of the Hinesburg Community School on...
Police say gun found at Hinesburg Community School was loaded
A Connecticut man faces federal charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Rutland City,...
Conn. man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Vt.
Hisham Awartani
College student critically injured in Burlington shooting to undergo long rehab

Latest News

Burlington Democratic Mayoral Countdown: Joan Shannon
A vigil for victims of gun violence was held at the University of Vermont campus on Wednesday...
Vigil for victims of gun violence held at UVM
Franklin County sheriff decertified by Vt. Criminal Justice Council
Police have identified the man who was injured in a shooting in East Calais on Monday. - File...
Police identify man injured in East Calais shooting