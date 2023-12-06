Chittenden County landlords evicting at record pace. But it’s the sheriff who comes knocking

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chittenden County Sheriff Dan Gamelin has been serving court eviction notices for over four decades but in the past several months has been busier than ever.

Renters are contending with steep rent hikes that have gobbled up pandemic-era wage gains, and they’re trapped by minuscule vacancy rates and soaring property values. Inflation, a spiraling drug epidemic and a threadbare social services network are only making things worse. The result is a perilous moment for renters and a tumultuous one for landlords.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Derek Brouwer, who wrote about the steep rise in evictions in this week’s issue.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.