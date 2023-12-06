Construction worker injured in accident at Burlington work site

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington fire officials say a construction worker was injured Wednesday when a concrete slab slid off a truck.

It happened at about 8:40 a.m. at the CityPlace construction site at 130 Bank Street.

Officials say a concrete shoring box partially slid off a boom truck, pinning the worker.

Firefighters and other construction workers at the scene stabilized the box and lifted it off the person with equipment that was already at the site.

The worker was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. There’s no word yet on that person’s condition.

