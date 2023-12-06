Federal funding goes toward wildlife road crossings in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal money is on its way for animal crossings as part of an effort to cut down on animal collisions in the Green Mountain State.

Vermont’s Agency of Transportation is receiving $1.6 million in funding from the Federal Highway Administration. The Federal Wildlife Crossing Pilot Program supports crossings over or under roadways and adding fencing.

Money from that program is going toward designing a wildlife crossing in the Green Mountains to increase habitat connectivity in some of the largest forest areas of the Northeast.

