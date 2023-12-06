Federal funding goes towards wildlife road crossings in Vt.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Money for animal crossings thanks to federal funds are trying to cut down on animal collisions in the Green Mountains State.

Vermont’s Agency of Transportation is receiving $1.6 million dollars in funding thanks to the Federal Highway Administration. The Federal Wildlife Crossing Pilot Program supports crossings over or under roadways and adding fencing.

Money from that program is going towards designing a wildlife crossing in the Green Mountains to increase habitat connectivity in some of the largest forest areas of the northeast.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.