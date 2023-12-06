Franklin County sheriff decertified by Vt. Criminal Justice Council

PITTSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The embattled Franklin County sheriff has lost his ability to perform policing duties in Vermont.

Wednesday afternoon, the Vermont Criminal Justice Council voted nearly unanimously that John Grismore violated the state’s use of force policy in a 2022 incident when the then-captain was caught on surveillance video using his foot to force a handcuffed man to sit down.

Grismore was charged with simple assault.

Wednesday, his defense put forth a use-of-force expert, and both sides gave closing arguments.

Decertification doesn’t mean Grismore will lose his job, but what tasks he could perform as sheriff are limited.

He’s also facing an impeachment investigation in the Legislature that could lead to his ouster from office.

Our Cam Smith is working on getting reaction and finding out what led to the decision. He will have an update for you tonight on the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

