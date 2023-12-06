Health Watch: Dartmouth College hosts international vaccine conference

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Access to vaccines and vaccine acceptance were just two of the topics addressed Wednesday at a daylong conference at Dartmouth College.

More than 5 billion people worldwide got at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Experts say the shots were crucial for society as a whole to successfully navigate the pandemic.

“It allowed us to safely reopen schools and businesses and travel,” said Kendall Hoyt of Dartmouth’s John Sloan Dickey Center for International Understanding.

The technology behind the mRNA vaccine for COVID was invented at Dartmouth and research is currently underway for a COVID nasal spray vaccine. However, prior research on other vaccines for illnesses like measles and tuberculosis also took place there.

“It’s a remarkable legacy,” said Dr. Ford von Reyn of the Geisel School of Medicine.

That legacy was highlighted Wednesday during the Dartmouth International Vaccine Conference, which brought together experts from all over the world.

Von Reyn is an infectious disease specialist who teaches at Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: Are vaccines safe?

Dr. Ford von Reyn: Oh, yes, and I think what people may not always realize is there is an extensive program not only in the United States and many other places for following the safety of vaccines. Not only the big trials that show that they are safe, but then the post-licensure data that proves and follows for any side effects that might be very rare.

“You can have the safest and most effective vaccine in the world but if you can’t get it to the people who need it when they need it, where they need it, it doesn’t do anyone any good,” said Hoyt, who co-chaired the conference.

Hoyt studies vaccine campaigns and says health care delivery systems, economics, and messaging are all important parts of getting people vaccinated. The conference touched on all those issues, as well as why some people are reluctant to get a vaccination.

“Reasons for hesitancy are as variable as any political topic you can come up with, and thankfully we have one of the world’s leading experts here, Brendan Nyhan, and it is an entire discipline to try to understand the answer to that question,” Hoyt said.

A planning committee is proposing a vaccine institute at the Big Green that would further that connection to the life-saving science.

