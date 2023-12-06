LGBTQ+ group aims to acquire former Boy Scout camp in Benson

BENSON, Vt. (WCAX) - New summer camp fun for LGBTQ+ youth around the region is on the horizon. The group Outright Vermont Wednesday announced it is finalizing the purchase of a former Boy Scout property in Benson.

In 2011, Outright Vermont made history with Camp Outright, the state’s first queer youth summer camp in Starksboro. Dana Kaplan, the group’s executive director, says the camp was designed to be a safe space in a world that can be unsafe for the LGBTQ+ community.

“There are structural challenges that young people are up against, and based on your identity, you may or may not have to navigate that,” Kaplan said.

With over 100 kids on Camp Outright’s waitlist every summer, the group decided to make that safe space bigger. On Wednesday they announced their pending purchase of and relocation to Camp Sunrise, a 100-year-old Boy Scout camp in Benson. If the acquisition goes through, Kaplan says they’ll be able to better serve a much wider audience of campers -- including those under 13 -- with more programming and activities tailored to their interests.

“This is a place where folks can show up, where their identity is not questioned, where they can see themselves reflected in healthy adult role models, and where they can really feel a sense of belonging. And we all need that,” Kaplan said.

Mark Saxon with the Scout’s Green Mountain Council says the organization is sad to let go of the property but grateful that it will be in good hands. “Should this sale be completed, it will mean that future generations of Vermonters will continue to come to love and be valued at this very special place,” he said.

Saxon says the Mount Norris Scout Reservation Summer Camp in Eden will become the new go-to camp for scouts. He hopes to accommodate more campers there in the summers to come.

Outright Vermont hopes to finalize the purchase soon. They say they will need to make renovations to the property before opening the new Camp Outright.

